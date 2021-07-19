Predsednik Pahor na forumu Praški evropski vrh pozval k vključevanju v razpravo o evropski prihodnosti

V nadaljevanju je besedilo govora predsednika Republike Slovenije Boruta Pahorja. Velja govorjena beseda!

Predsednik Republike Slovenije Borut Pahor se je udeležil letošnjega foruma Praški evropski vrh, ki v organizaciji Ministrstva za zunanje zadeve Češke republike in mislišča Europeum poteka med 12. in 14. julijem v Pragi.Minister za zunanje zadeve Jakub Kulhánek je predsedniku Pahorju na osrednjem dogodku vročil priznanje Vizija za Evropo (Vision for Europe Award), ki ga podeljujejo od leta 1995 in so ga med drugimi prejeli tudi nemška kanclerka Angela Merkel, predsednik vlade Luksemburga in poznejši predsednik Evropske komisije Jean-Claude Juncker, prvi predsednik Evropske centralne banke Wim Duisenberg in drugi. Priznanje Vizija za Evropo je predsednik Pahor prejel za prizadevanja za bolj povezano in demokratično Evropo.Foto: Daniel Novakovič/STAPredsednik republike je na forumu nastopil kot osrednji govornik. Svoj govor je posvetil prihodnosti Evrope.Prihodnost Evropske unije je tema, o kateri trenutno potekajo razprave v okviru Konference o prihodnosti Evrope. Velik del konference, ki se je pričela 9. maja 2021, bo potekal v času predsedovanja Slovenije Svetu EU, zaključila pa se bo spomladi 2022 v času predsedovanja Francije. Slovenski predsednik je v govoru pozval k angažiranemu vključevanju v razpravo o evropski prihodnosti, ki je priložnost, da se spomnimo temeljnih evropskih načel in namena nastanka Evropske unije ter premislimo, kako zagotoviti njeno večjo enotnost in učinkovitost.V nadaljevanju se je predsednik republike srečal z udeleženci foruma Mladi evropski voditelji, s katerimi se je pogovarjal o njihovi viziji evropske prihodnosti. Pogovor z mladimi je potekal v okviru razprav "Pogovorimo se o Evropi", ki jih vodi predsednik Pahor.Foto: Daniel Novakovič/STAPraški evropski vrh je srednjeevropski politični forum na visoki ravni, namenjen strateškemu dialogu o skupnih odzivih na izzive Evropske unije. Forum se osredotoča na Evropsko unijo in globalno politiko v spreminjajočem se svetu. Pod naslovom "Europe Reborn" letos poteka med 12. in 14. julijem 2021. Forum vsako leto obišče okoli štiristo politikov, oblikovalcev javnega mnenja, think-tankov in javnih osebnosti s celega sveta.