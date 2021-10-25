Predsednik Pahor v OZN o nujnosti podnebnega ukrepanja

V nadaljevanju besedilo govora predsednika republike. Velja govorjena beseda!

Predsednik Republike Borut Pahor se je udeležil srečanja na visoki ravni, ki ga je na temo podnebnih sprememb sklical predsedujoči 76. generalne skupščine OZN pred konferenco Združenih narodov o podnebnih spremembah COP26 v Glasgowu.Srečanje z naslovom “Izvajanje podnebnih ukrepov: za ljudi, planet in blaginjo”, je potekalo le nekaj dni pred začetkom podnebne konference v Glasgowu. Njegov namen je bil okrepiti politično voljo za uspeh COP26,Predsednik Pahor, ki se je dogodka OZN udeležil virtualno, je poudaril zavezo zadrževanja dviga temperature pod 1.5 stopinje Celzija in nujnost povečevanja financiranja ukrepov za blažitev podnebnih sprememb in prilagajanja nanje.Predsednik republike je ob tem spomnil na nedavni dosežek Slovenije, ki je v partnerstvu s Kostariko, Maldivi, Marokom in Švico dosegla, da je Svet OZN za človekove pravice razglasil življenje v zdravem, čistem, trajnostnem okolju kot univerzalno človekovo pravico.Dogodek je potekal v hibridni obliki v plenarni dvorani Generalne skupščini OZN in ga je bilo mogoče spremljati preko UN WEB TV: https://media.un.org/en/asset/k1e/k1enkaxyxk

Ladies and Gentlemen,

I sincerely thank the President of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly for convening this meeting.

Five days before COP 26, this is one of last attempts to galvanise political support and determination for its success.

For the success, we need to reach an agreement on at least three global climate “touchstones”:



· The 1.5 temperature goal; · Global climate partnerships; and · Cooperation and political support for climate finance.

More than ever, we need to trust the science.

The latest IPCC Report is a wake-up call. The temperature goal is still within our reach, but we need to act faster.



Second: Crucial element of success will be forming climate partnerships on various aspects of our common efforts.

Let me illustrate this with a recent important achievement.

Slovenia has, together with Costa Rica, the Maldives, Morocco and Switzerland, achieved that the Human Rights Council recognized that a healthy environment should be considered as a human right.

We can now say with much pride that every human being anywhere around the globe has the human right to live in a safe, clean, healthy and sustainable environment.

Third: there is a clear need for increasing the support and finance for climate mitigantion and adaption - both in our own countries, as well as in sharing our global responsibility for climate change.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Let me conclude with a quote from the recent publication of spiritual leader and yet another renowned climate activist, Pope Francis: “We cannot act alone, for each of us is fundamentally responsible to care for others and for the environment. This commitment should lead to an urgently needed change of direction.”

Thank you for your attention.