Nacionalna izjava predsednika Republike Slovenije na 27. konferenci Združenih narodov o podnebnih spremembah, COP27 v Šarm El Šejku v Egiptu

Besedilo govora predsednika Republike Slovenije prilagamo v nadaljevanju (Velja govorjena beseda

!)

Predsednik Republike Slovenije Borut Pahor se udeležuje 27. konference Združenih narodov o podnebnih spremembah, COP27, v Šarm El Šejku v Egiptu. Predsednik Pahor Slovenijo zastopa na zasedanju na visoki ravni (HLS – High Level Segment), ki se ga na povabilo države gostiteljice udeležujejo številni svetovni voditelji. Predsednik Pahor je danes nastopil na prvem delu »High-level segment of COP27«, kjer je podal nacionalno izjavo.Temeljni namen konference COP27 je spodbuditi pogodbenice, da potrdijo zaveze za zmanjševanje izpustov toplogrednih plinov in s tem omejevanje segrevanja ozračja na 1,5 stopinje Celzija, skladno s Pariškim sporazumom. Konferenca naslovila tudi prilagajanje podnebnim spremembam in zaveze za dvig podnebnega financiranja, predvsem za najbolj ranljive države.