Predsednik Pahor na sprejemu v New Yorku uradno predstavil kandidaturo Slovenije za članstvo v Varnostnem svetu ZN
New York, 26. 9. 2022 | sporočila za javnost
Predsednik Republike Slovenije Borut Pahor je na sprejemu v New Yorku uradno predstavil kandidaturo Slovenije za članstvo v Varnostnem svetu ZN za obdobje 2024-2025.
Foto: UPRS
Besedilo govora predsednika Pahorja (Velja govorjena beseda!)
Excellencies,
Ladies and Gentlemen, dear Friends,
Slovenia is well placed to become a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council 2024/25. We are committed to multilateralism, with the United Nations at it's core. This is written in our country's DNA.
On 22 May this year we celebrated our 30th anniversary of joining the UN. And every year we celebrate this day as a Day of Slovenian Diplomacy. UN charter is of fundamental importance. On its basis, a clear set of rules was set. Among them are peaceful solution of disputes and cooperation. Russian attack on Ukraine is an attack on this principles, and it is utterly unacceptable.
Ladies and Gentlemen,
Slovenia has made many positive and concrete contributions to global affairs. In the first tenure as a member of Security Council in 98/99, we aimed at improving the transparency and working methods of the Council. We focused on the protection of civilians in armed conflicts, and conflict prevention. We also payed special attention to the stability of Western Balkans, and strongly supported UN action regarding the state building of East Timor.
Excellencies,
Slovenia actively participates in the UN and other peacekeeping and stabilisation efforts all around the globe. Slovenian based organization ITF assists in humanitarian de-mining and rehabilitation of those affected by conflicts in the Western Balkans, Middle East, Africa and Latin America. We are committed to building bridges and strengthening understanding among nations.
Slovenia is an honest broker. I personally devoted my term as the President of Slovenia and in fact my entire political career to the pursuit of peace, stability and reconciliation, especially in our immediate neighbourhood.
Ladies and Gentlemen,
Slovenia devotes special attention also to sustainable development, human rights and strengthening of international law and justice. In July the General Assembly, on the proposal of Slovenia and its partners adopted the Resolution on the universal recognition of the human right to a clean, healthy and sustainable environment.
We promote solidarity.
On Saturday, I participated at the Global Citizen event in Central Park. I pledged further support of my Government to the efforts to alleviate the impact of global food insecurity. Drought, loss of biodiversity, floods, conflicts over water and land, challenge our prospect for a better future.These are clearly challenges that have serious consequences for international peace and security.They should be addressed as such, including in the UN Security Council.
Excellencies
Today - in times of deep geopolitical divisions and mistrust and many new challenges, we need to step up our cooperation. We have to listen to each other. We have to hear each other. And we have to try to understand and trust each other. It is my personal belief that only by moving forward together we can secure a better and more peaceful future for all.
Building trust, securing future.
This is our honest pledge as a candidate for a seat on the UN Security Council for the term 2024-2025. As a member of the Council, we would exercise our mandate with the interests of all UN members in mind. We also pledge to be a positive, transparent and inclusive partner in maintaining international peace and security.
I would like you to consider supporting Slovenia with your vote in the elections next June.
Foto: UPRS