Predsednik republike Borut Pahor osrednji govornik na otvoritvi 17. Strateškega foruma Bled 2022 (BSF)

Predsednik Republike Slovenije Borut Pahor se je danes, v ponedeljek, 29. avgusta 2022, udeležil 17. Strateškega foruma Bled 2022 (BSF), ki letos poteka pod naslovom »Vladavina moči ali moč pravil?«. Predsednik Pahor je imel na slovesnem odprtju osrednji govor.Predsednik Pahor je spregovoril predvsem o posledicah ruske vojaške agresije nad Ukrajino za evropsko varnost in možni novi blokovski delitvi sveta ter opozoril pred nevarnostjo, da bi v primeru takega razvoja delitev potekala po Zahodnem Balkanu, kar bi predstavljalo velik varnostni izziv. Zato je ponovno pozval k hitrejši širitvi z državami regije in čimprejšnji dodelitvi statusa kandidatke Bosni in Hercegovini.Foto: Tamino Petelinšek/STAFoto: Daniel Novakovič/STA