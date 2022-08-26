Predsednik Pahor na vrhu Krimske platforme potrdil neomajno podporo Republike Slovenije suverenosti in ozemeljski celovitosti Ukrajine

Nagovor predsednika republike Boruta Pahorja na drugem vrhu Krimske platforme (Velja govorjena beseda!):

Predsednik Republike Slovenije Borut Pahor se je na povabilo predsednika Ukrajine Volodimirja Zelenskega udeležil drugega vrha Krimske platforme, ki tokrat poteka virtualno.Predsednik Pahor je nagovoril udeležence platforme in ob njeni prvi obletnici ponovno potrdil neomajno podporo Republike Slovenije suverenosti in ozemeljski celovitosti Ukrajine. Ob tem je Rusijo pozval, naj takoj in brezpogojno umakne svoje sile in vojaško opremo s celotnega ozemlja Ukrajine.Predsednik Pahor je izpostavil tudi vpliv vojne v Ukrajini na varnost v Evropi, še posebej na Zahodnem Balkanu in poudaril nujnost širitve EU. Ob tem je pozdravil nedavno odločitev Evropskega sveta, da Ukrajini in Moldaviji podeli status kandidatke in izrazil željo, da se ta status podeli tudi Bosni in Hercegovini.Predsednik Pahor je nagovor sklenil z zagotovilom, da bo Slovenija Ukrajini še naprej nudila politično, ekonomsko in humanitarno podporo.Današnjega vrha se udeležujejo visoki politični predstavniki več kot 40 držav, med njimi predsednik Evropskega sveta Charles Michel, predsednica Evropske komisije Ursula von der Leyen, generalni sekretar Zveze NATO Jens Stoltenberg, predsednik Francoske republike Emmanuel Macron, predsednik Republike Finske Sauli Niinistö, predsednik Republike Poljske Andrzej Duda, predsednik Republike Latvije Egils Levits, predsednica Slovaške republike Zuzana Čaputová, predsednik vlade Združenega kraljestva Boris Johnson, kancler Zvezne republike Nemčije Olaf Scholz, predsednik vlade Kanade Justin Trudeau in drugi.Foto: Matjaž Klemenc/UPRS