Predsednik Pahor na vrhu Krimske platforme potrdil neomajno podporo Republike Slovenije suverenosti in ozemeljski celovitosti Ukrajine
Ljubljana, 23. 8. 2022 | sporočila za javnost, govori
Predsednik Republike Slovenije Borut Pahor se je na povabilo predsednika Ukrajine Volodimirja Zelenskega udeležil drugega vrha Krimske platforme, ki tokrat poteka virtualno.
Predsednik Pahor je nagovoril udeležence platforme in ob njeni prvi obletnici ponovno potrdil neomajno podporo Republike Slovenije suverenosti in ozemeljski celovitosti Ukrajine. Ob tem je Rusijo pozval, naj takoj in brezpogojno umakne svoje sile in vojaško opremo s celotnega ozemlja Ukrajine.
Predsednik Pahor je izpostavil tudi vpliv vojne v Ukrajini na varnost v Evropi, še posebej na Zahodnem Balkanu in poudaril nujnost širitve EU. Ob tem je pozdravil nedavno odločitev Evropskega sveta, da Ukrajini in Moldaviji podeli status kandidatke in izrazil željo, da se ta status podeli tudi Bosni in Hercegovini.
Predsednik Pahor je nagovor sklenil z zagotovilom, da bo Slovenija Ukrajini še naprej nudila politično, ekonomsko in humanitarno podporo.
Današnjega vrha se udeležujejo visoki politični predstavniki več kot 40 držav, med njimi predsednik Evropskega sveta Charles Michel, predsednica Evropske komisije Ursula von der Leyen, generalni sekretar Zveze NATO Jens Stoltenberg, predsednik Francoske republike Emmanuel Macron, predsednik Republike Finske Sauli Niinistö, predsednik Republike Poljske Andrzej Duda, predsednik Republike Latvije Egils Levits, predsednica Slovaške republike Zuzana Čaputová, predsednik vlade Združenega kraljestva Boris Johnson, kancler Zvezne republike Nemčije Olaf Scholz, predsednik vlade Kanade Justin Trudeau in drugi.
Foto: Matjaž Klemenc/UPRS
Nagovor predsednika republike Boruta Pahorja na drugem vrhu Krimske platforme (Velja govorjena beseda!):
Dear Mr President
Excellencies,
A year ago, I participated at the launch of the Crimea Platform.
Today, I want to reaffirm the strongest support of the Republic of Slovenia for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.
After occupying Crimea in 2014, Russia has, six month ago, invaded Ukraine. We strongly condemn this unprovoked, unjustifiable attack and its war of aggression against Ukraine.
We call on Russia to immediately and unconditionally withdraw its forces and military equipment from the entire territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders. Russian war against Ukraine is a serious breach of international law.
I wish to use this opportunity to commend the bravery and resolve of the Ukrainian people and of the country's leadership.
You are fighting for universal values – freedom, independence, and democracy.
We are appalled by the repeated attacks of the Russian armed forces on the civilian population. All war crimes must be duly investigated and perpetrators brought to justice.
The war in Ukraine has severe economic and humanitarian consequences on wider community and I warmly welcome all the efforts to alleviate food crisis.
We need to be aware that the war in Ukraine has spill-over effect on the security in Europe, in particular in Western Balkans. In the EU, we have a wonderful tool on disposal to strengthen our security – this is the enlargement process.
I welcome the recent decision of the European Council to grant candidate status to Ukraine and Moldova. I wish the same for Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Ladies and Gentlemen,
I see the International Crimea Platform as an important contribution towards the full restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders.
Our common goal is to restore peace and stability in Ukraine, and let me raassure you that Slovenia will continue providing political and economic support, as well as humanitarian aid and other assistance to Ukraine. We are with you.