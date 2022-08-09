Drugi dan državniškega obiska v Turčiji predsednik Pahor imel nagovor na poslovni konferenci





















Predsednik Pahor je drugi dan državniškega obiska pričel s položitvijo veneca na grob ustanovitelja moderne turške države Mustafe Kemala Atatürka.V okviru obiska predsednika Pahorja poteka v Ankari tudi poslovna konferenca z udeležbo slovenskih in turških podjetij. Okrogla miza, ki sta se je udeležila predsednik Republike Slovenije in minister za gospodarski razvoj in tehnologijo Matjaž Han, je namenjena krepitvi gospodarskega sodelovanja med državama. Predsednik Pahor je bil slavnostni govornik na okrogli mizi.Predsednika republike na obisku spremlja gospodarska delegacija, sestavljena iz predstavnikov podjetij izbranih gospodarskih panog. V uradni delegaciji predsednika republike je ob ministru za gospodarski razvoj in tehnologijo Matjažu Hanu tudi državni sekretar z ministrstva za zunanje zadeve Marko Štucin.Gospodarsko sodelovanje med državama se krepi. Blagovna menjava med državama je že leta 2019 presegla v Deklaraciji o strateškem partnerstvu začrtani cilj ene milijarde evrov. Priložnosti za nadaljnjo krepitev sodelovanja so predvsem na področju gradbeništva, v energetiki, turizmu, prometu in logistiki, pa tudi pri informacijsko-komunikacijskih tehnologijah, okoljevarstvu, gozdarstvu in kmetijsko živilski industriji idr.Predsednik Republike Slovenije Borut Pahor se bo pozno popoldne v okviru državniškega obiska sestal z gostiteljem, predsednikom Republike Turčije Recepom Tayyipom Erdoğanom.V nadaljevanju prilagamo besedilo govora predsednika Pahorja na poslovni okrogli mizi v angleškem jeziku (Velja govorjena beseda!):