Drugi dan državniškega obiska v Turčiji predsednik Pahor imel nagovor na poslovni konferenci
Ankara, Turčija, 10. 8. 2022 | sporočila za javnost
Predsednik Republike Slovenije Borut Pahor se na povabilo predsednika Republike Turčije Recepa Tayyipa Erdoğana mudi na državniškem obisku v Republiki Turčiji.
Predsednik Pahor je drugi dan državniškega obiska pričel s položitvijo veneca na grob ustanovitelja moderne turške države Mustafe Kemala Atatürka.
V okviru obiska predsednika Pahorja poteka v Ankari tudi poslovna konferenca z udeležbo slovenskih in turških podjetij. Okrogla miza, ki sta se je udeležila predsednik Republike Slovenije in minister za gospodarski razvoj in tehnologijo Matjaž Han, je namenjena krepitvi gospodarskega sodelovanja med državama. Predsednik Pahor je bil slavnostni govornik na okrogli mizi.
Predsednika republike na obisku spremlja gospodarska delegacija, sestavljena iz predstavnikov podjetij izbranih gospodarskih panog. V uradni delegaciji predsednika republike je ob ministru za gospodarski razvoj in tehnologijo Matjažu Hanu tudi državni sekretar z ministrstva za zunanje zadeve Marko Štucin.
Gospodarsko sodelovanje med državama se krepi. Blagovna menjava med državama je že leta 2019 presegla v Deklaraciji o strateškem partnerstvu začrtani cilj ene milijarde evrov. Priložnosti za nadaljnjo krepitev sodelovanja so predvsem na področju gradbeništva, v energetiki, turizmu, prometu in logistiki, pa tudi pri informacijsko-komunikacijskih tehnologijah, okoljevarstvu, gozdarstvu in kmetijsko živilski industriji idr.
Predsednik Republike Slovenije Borut Pahor se bo pozno popoldne v okviru državniškega obiska sestal z gostiteljem, predsednikom Republike Turčije Recepom Tayyipom Erdoğanom.
V nadaljevanju prilagamo besedilo govora predsednika Pahorja na poslovni okrogli mizi v angleškem jeziku (Velja govorjena beseda!):
Dear Ministers,
Business Representatives, Ladies and Gentlemen,
It is my great honour and pleasure to be able to address you today at the Slovenian - Turkish business forum in Ankara.
I am on my third state visit to Türkye, and it is a pleasure to be accompanied with such a distuinguished group of representatives of Slovenian Business
Let me start by sincerely thanking the Slovenian Chamber of Commerce and its Turkish partner DEIK for organizing this important conference.
I also wish to thank Honorary Consuls of Slovenia to Türkye for their indispensable role in fostering mutual ties.
My visit to Türkye confirms the traditionally good and friendly relations between the two countries with no outstanding issues. The purpose of my visit with the business delegation is to further enhance bilateral relations between the two countries, including their economic cooperation.
Ladies and Gentlemen,
I am thankful to President Erdo(g)an for inviting me to a state visit. With President Erdo(g)an we meet regularly on various occasions.
Eleven years ago – at that time as Prime Ministers of our two countries – we signed an agreement on Strategic Partnership between Slovenia and Turkey. Slovenia has not signed many such agreements, which shows the importance we attach to Türkye.
The aim of strategic partnership is to strengthen relations in many areas of cooperation. We even specified a goal – to achieve 1 billion EUR of trade exchange. We have done it, and we shall aim even higher. Our bilateral trade exchange has exceeded 1,4 billion.
There is a good trend of services exchange, while there is a plenty of unused potentials when it comes to foreign investments.
Turkish companies are engaged in two biggest infrastructure projects in Slovenia – Karavanke Tunnel, and second track of railway connection of the Port of Koper to the mainland.
Port of Koper is a strategic entrance from the Northern Adriatic to Central Europe, and could be even more used by Turkish business.
I see potentials also in cooperation in the areas on energy, green and innovative economy. Slovenia takes pride in its supreme technological know-how and innovative achievements of our companies. Slovenia is also among the fastest growing EU Member State in the field of digitalisation, and an aspiring green reference country in digital Europe.
Ladies and Gentlemen
We live in a demanding times – we haven’t won over COVID pandemic yet, and we are confronted with war in Ukraine; simultaneously we are fighting climate changes – all of this challenges with huge impacts on our economies. Energy and food security, as well as rising inflation are key issues for our respective governments.
Nurturing good political relations and supporting business partnerships is more important than ever.
I am confident that this business forum will be a meaningful opportunity for developing new synergies and fostering mutual trust.
Esteemed guests, this brings me to my conclusion, I wish you all many fruitful meetings and a business success. Thank you.