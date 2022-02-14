Predsednik Pahor prejel častni doktorat Univerze v Lizboni - Doctor Honoris Causa - za njegova prizadevanja za spravo in za skupni Evropski projekt

Besedilo govora predsednika Pahorja ob prejemu častnega doktorata prilagamo v nadaljevanju (Velja govorjena beseda!)

Predsednik Republike Slovenije Borut Pahor se na povabilo predsednika Portugalske republike dr. Marcela Rebela de Souse mudi na uradnem obisku na Portugalskem.Predsednik Pahor je drugi dan uradnega obiska pričel z obiskom Inštituta za družbene in politične vede (ISCSP) Univerze v Lizboni, kjer je na posebni slovesnosti prejel častni doktorat Univerze v Lizboni - Doctor Honoris Causa - za njegova prizadevanja za spravo in za skupni Evropski projekt.Foto: Daniel Novakovič/STAV slavnostnem govoru se je predsednik republike zahvalil za veliko čast, da je prejel to visoko priznanje. Ob tem je poudaril, da Evropski projekt temelji na spravi. "Brez sprave med nasprotujočimi si vojaškimi silami druge svetovne vojne, brez sprave med sosedi ne bi bilo evropskega projekta,” je dejal predsednik Pahor.Izpostavil je pomen temeljev Evropske unije, njenih vrednot in načel, ki so – ali bi morali biti – lepilo, ki nas drži skupaj. Sprava je po mnenju predsednika Pahorja pomemben gradnik skupnega evropskega doma. "Združena Evropa uživa mir in blaginjo prav zaradi sprave in nenehnega negovanja občutka pripadnosti,” je poudaril predsednik Pahor in dodal, da je trdno prepričan, da se bo poglabljanje in krepitev evropskega povezovanja nadaljevalo, ne glede na vzpone in padce, ki smo jim priča."Moč sprave je v njeni moralni razsežnosti,” je poudaril predsednik Pahor - ne gre namreč le za vzpostavitev pravnih, političnih, gospodarskih in družbenih okvirov za sodelovanje. "Vse to je seveda pomembno, a toliko bolj, če izhaja iz trdnih moralnih temeljev,” je dejal. Kot primer je predsednik Pahor omenil Elizejsko pogodbo, ki je bila pred skoraj 60 leti sklenjena med Francijo in Nemčijo in je evropski evropski integraciji zagotovila simbolni in stvaren moralni temelj.V nadaljevanju je predsednik Pahor orisal, kot je dejal, enega najbolj čustvenih dogodkov svoje politične kariere, ko sta julija 2020 z italijanskim predsednikom Mattarello z roko v roki na Bazovici pri Trstu stala pred dvema spominskima obeležjema, pomembnima za Slovence in Italijane. Predsednik je dejal, da je v tistem stisku rok vse, v kar sam najbolj verjame: mir, spravo, harmonijo, prijateljstvo, dobrososedstvo, dialog, sodelovanje in skupen evropski duh.Slavnostni govor je predsednik sklenil z besedami Sofoklove Antigone, ki naj nam, tako predsednik, skozi več kot 2000 let človeške civilizacije in kulture svetijo danes in v prihodnosti: “Ne, da sovražim, da ljubim sem na svetu.”Foto: Daniel Novakovič/STAČastni doktorat Univerze v Lizboni so doslej prejeli Pedro Verona Rodrigues Pires, politik in nekdanji predsednik Republike Zelenortski otoki; José Manuel Durão Barroso, nekdanji minister za zunanje zadeve Portugalske republike, nekdanji predsednik Vlade Portugalske republike in nekdanji predsednik Evropske komisije; Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão, aktivist za neodvisnost Vzhodnega Timorja in prvi predsednik Demokratične republika Vzhodni Timor ter Guilherme Valdemar Pereira de Oliveira Martins, politik, nekdanji minister za finance in nekdanji minister za izobraževanje Portugalske republike.V nadajevanju obiska sta se predsednik Pahor in predsednik de Sousa srečala s študenti mednarodnih odnosov Inštituta za družbene in politične vede (ISCSP) in se z njimi pogovarjala o evropski prihodnosti. Na ta način se predsednika vključujeta tudi v Konferenco o prihodnosti Evrope.Predsednika Pahor in de Sousa sta se s študenti pogovarjala o vlogi Evropske unije v naši skupni prihodnosti in pomembnosti dialoga pri vseh aktualnih razmerah v svetu. Posebno pozornost so namenili vlogi Slovenije na Zahodnem Balkanu, ob čimer je slovenski predsednik predstavil svoj pogled na aktualne razmere v tej regiji in pomen pobude Brdo Brijuni Process. Študente je zanimalo tudi, kaj je oba predsednika spodbudilo, da sta se odločila za politično pot in kaj bi jim svetovala iz svojih izkušenj.Udeležence današnje osrednje slovesnosti ob podelitvi častnega doktorata je uvodoma nagovoril prof. Hector Roman, podrektor univerze, ki je predstavil utemeljitev častnega doktorata. V utemeljitvi, ki jo je pričel z orisom dolgoletne politične kariere slovenskega predsednika je izpostavil tudi prizadevanja predsednika Pahorja za spravo in dialog ter njegovo stalno privrženost temeljnim evropskim vrednotam.Uradni obisk se bo zaključil pozno popoldan s svečanim kosilom v čast portugalskemu predsedniku de Sousi, katerega gostitelj bo predsednik Pahor.Foto: Daniel Novakovič/STA