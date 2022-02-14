Predsednik Pahor prejel častni doktorat Univerze v Lizboni - Doctor Honoris Causa - za njegova prizadevanja za spravo in za skupni Evropski projekt
Lizbona, 15. 2. 2022 | sporočila za javnost, govori
Predsednik Republike Slovenije Borut Pahor se na povabilo predsednika Portugalske republike dr. Marcela Rebela de Souse mudi na uradnem obisku na Portugalskem.
Predsednik Pahor je drugi dan uradnega obiska pričel z obiskom Inštituta za družbene in politične vede (ISCSP) Univerze v Lizboni, kjer je na posebni slovesnosti prejel častni doktorat Univerze v Lizboni - Doctor Honoris Causa - za njegova prizadevanja za spravo in za skupni Evropski projekt.
Foto: Daniel Novakovič/STA
V slavnostnem govoru se je predsednik republike zahvalil za veliko čast, da je prejel to visoko priznanje. Ob tem je poudaril, da Evropski projekt temelji na spravi. "Brez sprave med nasprotujočimi si vojaškimi silami druge svetovne vojne, brez sprave med sosedi ne bi bilo evropskega projekta,” je dejal predsednik Pahor.
Izpostavil je pomen temeljev Evropske unije, njenih vrednot in načel, ki so – ali bi morali biti – lepilo, ki nas drži skupaj. Sprava je po mnenju predsednika Pahorja pomemben gradnik skupnega evropskega doma. "Združena Evropa uživa mir in blaginjo prav zaradi sprave in nenehnega negovanja občutka pripadnosti,” je poudaril predsednik Pahor in dodal, da je trdno prepričan, da se bo poglabljanje in krepitev evropskega povezovanja nadaljevalo, ne glede na vzpone in padce, ki smo jim priča.
"Moč sprave je v njeni moralni razsežnosti,” je poudaril predsednik Pahor - ne gre namreč le za vzpostavitev pravnih, političnih, gospodarskih in družbenih okvirov za sodelovanje. "Vse to je seveda pomembno, a toliko bolj, če izhaja iz trdnih moralnih temeljev,” je dejal. Kot primer je predsednik Pahor omenil Elizejsko pogodbo, ki je bila pred skoraj 60 leti sklenjena med Francijo in Nemčijo in je evropski evropski integraciji zagotovila simbolni in stvaren moralni temelj.
V nadaljevanju je predsednik Pahor orisal, kot je dejal, enega najbolj čustvenih dogodkov svoje politične kariere, ko sta julija 2020 z italijanskim predsednikom Mattarello z roko v roki na Bazovici pri Trstu stala pred dvema spominskima obeležjema, pomembnima za Slovence in Italijane. Predsednik je dejal, da je v tistem stisku rok vse, v kar sam najbolj verjame: mir, spravo, harmonijo, prijateljstvo, dobrososedstvo, dialog, sodelovanje in skupen evropski duh.
Slavnostni govor je predsednik sklenil z besedami Sofoklove Antigone, ki naj nam, tako predsednik, skozi več kot 2000 let človeške civilizacije in kulture svetijo danes in v prihodnosti: “Ne, da sovražim, da ljubim sem na svetu.”
Foto: Daniel Novakovič/STA
Častni doktorat Univerze v Lizboni so doslej prejeli Pedro Verona Rodrigues Pires, politik in nekdanji predsednik Republike Zelenortski otoki; José Manuel Durão Barroso, nekdanji minister za zunanje zadeve Portugalske republike, nekdanji predsednik Vlade Portugalske republike in nekdanji predsednik Evropske komisije; Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão, aktivist za neodvisnost Vzhodnega Timorja in prvi predsednik Demokratične republika Vzhodni Timor ter Guilherme Valdemar Pereira de Oliveira Martins, politik, nekdanji minister za finance in nekdanji minister za izobraževanje Portugalske republike.
V nadajevanju obiska sta se predsednik Pahor in predsednik de Sousa srečala s študenti mednarodnih odnosov Inštituta za družbene in politične vede (ISCSP) in se z njimi pogovarjala o evropski prihodnosti. Na ta način se predsednika vključujeta tudi v Konferenco o prihodnosti Evrope.
Predsednika Pahor in de Sousa sta se s študenti pogovarjala o vlogi Evropske unije v naši skupni prihodnosti in pomembnosti dialoga pri vseh aktualnih razmerah v svetu. Posebno pozornost so namenili vlogi Slovenije na Zahodnem Balkanu, ob čimer je slovenski predsednik predstavil svoj pogled na aktualne razmere v tej regiji in pomen pobude Brdo Brijuni Process. Študente je zanimalo tudi, kaj je oba predsednika spodbudilo, da sta se odločila za politično pot in kaj bi jim svetovala iz svojih izkušenj.
Udeležence današnje osrednje slovesnosti ob podelitvi častnega doktorata je uvodoma nagovoril prof. Hector Roman, podrektor univerze, ki je predstavil utemeljitev častnega doktorata. V utemeljitvi, ki jo je pričel z orisom dolgoletne politične kariere slovenskega predsednika je izpostavil tudi prizadevanja predsednika Pahorja za spravo in dialog ter njegovo stalno privrženost temeljnim evropskim vrednotam.
Uradni obisk se bo zaključil pozno popoldan s svečanim kosilom v čast portugalskemu predsedniku de Sousi, katerega gostitelj bo predsednik Pahor.
Foto: Daniel Novakovič/STA
Besedilo govora predsednika Pahorja ob prejemu častnega doktorata prilagamo v nadaljevanju (Velja govorjena beseda!)
Vice-Rector of the University of Lisbon, President of the Institute of Social and Political Sciences
Dear President and my friend Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa
Professors, Excellencies, ladies and gentlemen.
It is an immense honour for me to receive an honorary doctorate from the University of Lisbon from your hands.
The University of Lisbon and its Institute of Social and Political Sciences are highly respected institutions with a long tradition.
They contribute significantly to the common European scientific area as well as beyond.
I am honoured to receive an honorary doctorate for efforts for reconciliation and the joint European project.
The European project is based on reconciliation. There would be no European project without reconciliation between the opposing military forces of the Second World War, without reconciliation between neighbours.
In all discussions about the future of the EU, it is crucial to be aware of the EU's foundations, its values and principles that are – or should be, our glue agent.
Reconciliation does not free us from the obligation to know history and to remember.
It remains an important building block of our common European home.
United Europe enjoys peace and prosperity due to reconciliation and constant nurturing of its sense of belonging.
I firmly believe that deepening and strengthening of European integration will continue, regardless of its ups and downs.
This is the only way for the EU to become more efficient internally, and more influential externally, in the global arena.
When speaking about European integration, I do not speak about a melting pot.
I speak about deepening of integration with full respect to differences of cultural, national and other identities.
This is the basic difference between United States of Europe and United States of America.
Ladies and Gentlemen,
After the end of the Great War in 1918, two options opened up for Europe and the world.
The first was to ensure a strong moral, legal, political, economic and social structure that would enable peace, security and development.
And then there was the other option.
That Europe and the rest of the world would find themselves in a Second World War.
Despite the establishment of the League of Nations, this is what happened.
Other attempts to secure peace also failed, and in particular nothing was done at the most demanding level: the moral one.
No reconciliation, no forgiveness, just the feeling of guilt.
This was the fertile soil that nurtured totalitarian and autocratic regimes.
Above all it enabled a rise in hatred, racism and nationalism within nations and among them that was unprecedented in history.
It was a prelude to the Second World War, a tragic time when humanity reached its moral nadir.
After the end of the Second World War, there were again two options - the option of moral, legal, political and economic reconstruction, or the option of history repeating itself all over again.
The manner in which Europe responded to this challenge was without precedent in history.
Despite, or perhaps because of the tragic consequences of the war, it opted for reconciliation.
Ladies and gentlemen.
The power of reconciliation lies in its moral dimension.
It is not just about establishing legal, political, economic and social frameworks for cooperation.
All this is important, of course, but all the more so if it stems from solid moral foundations.
For example, almost 60 years ago, on 22 January 1963, the so-called Élysée Treaty was concluded between France and Germany.
Symbolically and actually, it provided the European integration with a moral basis.
Ladies and gentlemen.
The essence of reconciliation is coexistence, inspiring what unites us and not emphasising what separates us.
Reconciliation is not the arithmetic mean between two truths.
Within a nation or between nations it is based on truth. On the eternal search for truth.
Reconciliation cannot and does not want to change the past.
It inspires everything that allows us to live in a more beautiful, better, more just and common future.
Reconciliation does not relativise historical responsibility.
It does not deny guilt and injustice.
It invites everyone to empathise with the pain of others.
Reconciliation instructs us not to deepen the pain that stems from our past, neither within a nation nor between nations.
It guides us to renounce, on the basis of historical experience, everything that breeds hatred and exclusion.
Ladies and gentlemen.
Reconciliation is a journey that must never end. If it does, tragedy and pain begin.
Portugal and Slovenia each had their own experience with dictatorship and the transition to democracy.
Today, both countries are members of the European Union.
European project is based on the responsibility to inspire what unites and not to strengthen what divides.
We must be aware that this is the path that never ends and we must never succumb to the temptations of what has caused so much human misery within a nation or among nations throughout history.
First and foremost, forgiveness and reconciliation are deep intimate impulses.
None of us must feel affected in our most personal or national feelings.
This is what makes a nation or the European Union and the international community more humane and more mature.
Ladies and gentlemen.
The moment that I consider the strongest in my political career, which spans over more than 30 years, is the moment when I stood hand in hand with Italian President Mattarella in front of the monument to the victims of Italian Fascism and the memorial to the victims of the post-war killings in Basovica near Trieste.
For me, our handshake was the most emotional moment in my entire political career.
It combined everything I believe in: peace, reconciliation, harmony, friendship, good neighbourly relations, dialogue, cooperation and a joint European spirit.
Excellencies. Before reconciliation and parallel to it, there are dialogue and tolerance.
Dialogue consists of three dimensions:
a) A presentation of one’s own views
b) Respectful criticism of another's views
c) A willingness to reconcile views
All three are important for our peaceful and harmonious social development.
This is true both in our domestic political situation and in international relations.
Differences in political and ideological views are not a problem.
The problem is if willingness for confronting and coordinating them in a tolerant and inclusive manner is being lost.
Let me conclude by saying: After more than 2,000 years of human civilization and culture, the words from Antigone shall guide us today and in the future: “I was born to join in love, not hate - that is my nature.”
Thank you for the honour and thank you for your attention.