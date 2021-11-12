Govor predsednika Pahorja na obeležitvi 75. obletnice ustanovitve UNESCO
Pariz, 12. 11. 2021 | sporočila za javnost, govori
Predsednik Republike Slovenije Borut Pahor se mudi na delovnem obisku v Francoski republiki. Po tem, ko se je včeraj na povabilo predsednika Francoske republike Emmanuela Macrona udeležil otvoritve Pariškega mirovnega foruma in svečane večerje za voditelje držav povabljenih na forum, se je predsednik republike danes srečal z generalno direktorico UNESCO Audrey Azoulay.
Pozno popoldne se je slovenski predsednik udeležil še srečanja na visoki ravni ob 75. obletnici delovanja Organizacije Združenih narodov za izobraževanje, znanost in kulturo, UNESCO, in imel ob tem nagovor.
Foto: UPRS
Besedilo govora predsednika Pahorja na zasedanju na visoki ravni ob 75. obletnici UNESCA. (Velja govorjena beseda!)
Madame Director General, Ms Audrey Azoulay
President of the Host Country of UNESCO, Mr Emmanuel Macron,
Excellencies,
I see UNESCO as the global leader in building peace through international cooperation in education, science and culture.
UNESCO was born out of a realisation that political and economic cooperation is not enough for achieving a lasting peace.
Wise politicians and decision makers realized, those 75 years ago, that people needed to be brought together through dialogue among cultures, and through cooperation in science and education.
From the very beginning, UNESCO mobilized the brightest minds to develop innovative projects that changed the world.
With its many programmes of heritage protection, it has become the crucial international player in helping to find a balance between the past and the future.
With UNESCO, we are establishing common standards on open science.
We are developing the ethics of artificial intelligence.
Allow me to mention that together with Madame Director General, we opened in Slovenia, earlier this year, the first International Research Centre on Artificial Intelligence, under the auspices of UNESCO. This is a great example of how to enhance global cooperation in this field.
With UNESCO, we are developing new tools to fight new forms of racism and hate speech.
We are jointly searching for a more sustainable relationship between humans and the environment.
Today, UNESCO is also facilitating global reflections on education, science and culture in a post-COVID world.
In short, UNESCO has a pioneering role in searching for solutions to the world´s most pressing problems and challenges.
This is crucial for preserving peace and achieve Sustainable Development Goals of Agenda 2030.
That is why it is important to be part of UNESCO.
Ladies and Gentlemen,
Let me conclude by sincerely congratulate all who contributed to its mission through those 75 years.
I assure you that Slovenia will continue to be its active and constructive member.
Thank you for your attention.