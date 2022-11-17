Predsednik Pahor se je udeležil foruma Crans Montana v Ženevi

Besedilo govora predsednika Pahorja v angleškem jeziku (Velja govorjena beseda!)

Predsednik Republike Slovenije Borut Pahor se je danes, 17. novembra 2022 udeležil foruma Crans Montana v Ženevi.Tema tokratnega foruma Crans Montana je "prenova družbenega, gospodarskega in varnostnega ravnovesja". V okviru foruma je potekalo plenarno zasedanje in več tematskih panelnih razprav v iskanju odgovorov na aktualna vprašanja zagotavljanja mednarodnega miru in varnosti.Predsednik Borut Pahor se je udeležil plenarne razprave in nastopil na panelu o prehranski varnosti, kjer je izpostavil aktualno prehransko krizo in predstavil aktivnosti Slovenije za njeno reševanje.V okviru udeležbe na forumu bo predsednik Pahor opravil več pogovorov z namenom zagotovitve podpore kandidaturi Slovenije za nestalno članico Varnostnega sveta OZN za obdobje 2024–2025.Predsednik Pahor je od leta 2021 sopredsednik častnega odbora Svetovne diplomatske akademije, World Diplomatic Academy. Svetovna diplomatska akademija, WDA, katere ustanovitelj je Forum Crans Montana, ima 35-letno tradicijo prizadevanja za mir in sodelovanje, preprečevanje konfliktov in trajnostni razvoj. Predsednik Pahor je imenovanje prejel ob obisku v Luksemburgu, na posebni svečanosti v vojvodski palači, saj je njegov sopredsednik luksemburški princ Jean de Nassau.Forum Crans Montana je nevladna mednarodna organizacija, ustanovljena leta 1986. Sodi med vodilne mednarodne ustanove, posvečene javno-zasebnemu sodelovanju. Poslanstvo foruma je graditi boljši svet. Tesno sodeluje z vladami, specializiranimi organi, mednarodnimi in regionalnimi organizacijami kot so OZN, UNESCO, UNIDO, FAO, Evropska unija, Evropska komisija, Svet Evrope, OFID, in s številnimi nevladnimi organizacijami. Forum pripravlja več dogodkov letno, v različnih državah. Odločevalci iz okoli sto držav se srečujejo z namenom razprave o političnih, družbenih, gospodarskih in varnostnih izzivih našega časa.Foto: UPRS