Predsednik Pahor na vrhu Krimske platforme poudaril ozemeljsko celovitost Ukrajine in pozval k iskrenemu dialogu med Ukrajino in Rusko federacijo ter med Evropsko unijo in Rusko federacijo

V nadaljevanju vje besedilo govora predsednika republike na otvoritvenem vrhu Krimske platforme. Velja govorjena beseda!

Predsednik Republike Slovenije Borut Pahor se na povabilo predsednika Ukrajine Volodimirja Zelenskega v Kijevu udeležuje otvoritvenega vrha Krimske platforme. Na srečanju je bila sprejeta skupna deklaracija, usklajena med Evropsko unijo in Ukrajino.Predsednik je podprl ozemeljsko celovitost in neodvisnost Ukrajine in hkrati pozval k bolj zavzetemu in iskrenemu dialogu med Ukrajino in Rusko federacijo ter Evropsko unijo in Rusko federacijo.Predsednik je izrazil podporo mednarodnim naporom za trajni mir na vzhodu Ukrajine na osnovi sporazuma iz Minska in t. i. Steinmeierjeve formule.Predsednik Zelenski je ob današnjem dogodku predsedniku republike Borutu Pahorju izročil državno odlikovanje red Princa Jaroslava.Današnjega vrha se udeležujejo visoki politični predstavniki več kot 40 držav, med njimi predsednik Evropskega sveta Charles Michel ter predsedniki Finske, Poljske, Madžarske, Slovaške, Litve, Latvije, Estonije, Moldavije in Severne Makedonije ter predsedniki vlad ali ministri za zunanje zadeve držav članic Evropske unije.Foto: UPRSFoto: UPRS