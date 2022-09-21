Govor predsednika Pahorja na 77. zasedanju Generalne skupščine Organizacije združenih narodov
New York, 21. 9. 2022 | sporočila za javnost, govori
Predsednik Republike Slovenije Borut Pahor se danes udeležuje splošne razprave 77. zasedanja Generalne skupščine Organizacije združenih narodov, kjer je nastopil v imenu Republike Slovenije.
Foto: UPRS
Besedilo govora predsednika Pahorja na splošni razpravi. Velja govorjena beseda!
Mr Secretary-General, Mr President,
Your Excellencies,
Ladies and Gentlemen,
I was born after the Second World War, so all my life, the cry of “Never again!” has echoed around the world and especially in Europe.
With the exception of the war in the Balkans, even the major geopolitical changes in Europe since the fall of the Berlin Wall have been peaceful.
This has made an important contribution to building hope for a lasting peace.
This hope has been thoroughly shaken by the Russian aggression against Ukraine.
Will this make us stop believing in the possibility of lasting peace?
No. We must not leave our children a world in perpetual fear of war.
For the sake of their secure future, we have a duty to do everything we can to ensure that the precious hope for a lasting peace returns to our hearts.
After all, it was with this hope and our shared responsibility that the United Nations was founded.
After all, today we celebrate the international day of peace.
The United Nations has set very clear rules of engagement to which all Members have committed ourselves.
These include a commitment to peaceful settlement of disputes, cooperation and respect for fundamental human dignity.
Ladies and Gentlemen,
I wish to speak about peace, climate change and multilateralism today.
1. Peace and Security
The Russian Federation’s decision for a military attack on Ukraine has shaken these rules. So have many other armed conflicts in different parts of the world.
The Russian aggression has put international security at risk.
Yesterday’s announcement of President Putin that there will be a referendum in parts of Ukraine is a continuation of aggression and is in breach of international law.
This war is threatening the already fragile stability of the Western Balkans.
It has also threatened international food and energy security.
I commend the UN Secretary-General for his engagement and Türkye for its support to reach the agreement.
Ladies and Gentlemen,
Peace is not just an absence of war.
In peace, leaders should strengthen and nurture good relations with other countries.
It is our obligation to resolve outstanding issues in a spirit of compromise and mutual understanding.
Only in this way, we will reduce the chances of old grievances and historical traumas resurfacing.
I am grateful to many of you for the opportunity to do this together for the benefit and well-being of our countries and the wider international community.
Fostering good relations and building trust within societies and between them is the most effective means of preventing armed conflict.
2. More Cooperation for a Better Future
Nurturing and strengthening good relations between countries is also necessary to address more effectively the challenges of our times.
Among these, climate change is undoubtedly one of the most pressing.
Our common task is to preserve the planet for future generations.
What we need is more efficient measures and more solidarity.
Slovenia pledges special support to Africa, Caribbean and Pacific to assist them in their efforts against biodiversity loss, water stress and climate damage.
We are contributing to the “Least Developed Countries Fund” of the Global Environment Facility.
Initiating the Green Group, Slovenia is working together with like-minded countries in the promotion of green policies.
We are deeply grateful to the General Assembly for the historic universal recognition of the right to a clean, healthy and sustainable environment.
Slovenia was one of the original proponents, along with Costa Rica, Maldives, Morocco and Switzerland.
That was a much-needed boost for multilateralism.
But we can and should do more.
The upcoming UN climate change, biodiversity and water conferences are an excellent opportunity to commit ourselves to do more and better.
I wish to thank the Secretary-General for putting forward the Our Common Agenda report.
We support the proposed Second World Social Summit in 2025 and expect it to address the challenges of structural inequalities.
Ladies and gentlemen,
There is no security and development without respect of human dignity.
In all our efforts, we should be lead by rights-based approach.
We should be attentive to all signs of human rights regression and should act accordingly.
3. Strengthening Multilateralism and candidature for the UNSC
Excellencies,
The UN charter is a fundament of our international system.
Rule-based order is a sine qua non for maintaining peace and security, a just and balanced international system.
Slovenia has proved itself a reliable and trustworthy member of the UN family and an honest broker.
We are engaged in a genuine dialogue and constant search for creative and collaborative solutions to our common challenges.
We are part of peacekeeping and stabilisation efforts that include humanitarian de-mining, rehabilitation and saving the lives of civilians all around the globe.
We are actively participating in efforts to strengthen the legal framework and respect for international law, including ending impunity.
We build trust to secure a better future.
Slovenia has no enemies, but only friends all around the globe.
My country is well placed to be a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council. 2024–2025.
Endless striving for peace, justice, mutual understanding, reconciliation – both within and between societies, respect for ethnic, national, religious diversities, promotion of sustainable development and solidarity.
This is the task of Slovenia, and this is our common task.
Thank you.
Foto: UN Photo/Cia Pak