Predsednik Borut Pahor sodeloval na Vrhu ZN o prehranskih sistemih
New York City, ZDA, 23. 9. 2021 | sporočila za javnost, govori
Predsednik Republike Slovenije Borut Pahor je v okviru splošne razprave Generalne skupščine OZN danes sodeloval na Vrhu OZN o prehranskih sistemih, ki ga je sklical generalni sekretar Združenih narodov António Guterres.
V nadaljevanju je besedilo govora predsednika republike na Vrhu ZN o prehranskih sistemih (Velja govorjena beseda!):
Distinguished Secretary - General
Excellencies,
Ladies and Gentlemen,
Slovenia warmly welcomes the first Food Systems Summit. We want it to inspire further action towards sustainable and resilient agri-food systems.
Despite growing awareness of the importance of food for every society, hunger and malnutrition in all its forms are on the rise.
The main causes for hunger and malnutrition lie in the unsustainable systems of food production and consumption. All that has been made even worse by the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change.
In Slovenia, we follow the growth of humanitarian needs with deep concern. Since 2014, my country has doubled its contribution for food security.
This year, Slovenia is helping to ensure food and water security for children and other vulnerable groups in Madagascar through Akamasoa founded by Father Pedro Opeka.
We know - Madagascar's famine is the first in modern history to be caused solely by global warming.
Apart from humanitarian assistance, we need to promote responsible investment in food systems and environmentally friendly agriculture as well as prevention of food losses and waste. And let us not forget about the essential role of bees and wild pollinators in ensuring food security and nutrition.
Excellencies, Ladies and Gentlemen,
I would like to underline the significant role of the three Rome-based UN agencies and the Committee on World Food Security, the most inclusive global platform for food security and nutrition issues.
The first Food Systems Summit is an excellent opportunity to discuss and agree not only on »what« but also on »how« to accelerate the transition to sustainable and resilient food systems.
I hope the follow-up process will find truly game-changing solutions that we and our planet urgently need.
Thank you.