Predsednik Pahor je uradni del 27. konference Združenih narodov o podnebnih spremembah, COP27 začel s sodelovanjem na okrogli mizi na temo prehranske varnosti

Besedilo govora predsednika Pahorja v angleškem jeziku (Velja govorjena beseda!):

Predsednik Republike Slovenije Borut Pahor se v Šarm El Šejku v Egiptu udeležuje 27. konference Združenih narodov o podnebnih spremembah, COP27. Predsednik Pahor Slovenijo zastopa na zasedanju na visoki ravni (HLS – High Level Segment), ki se ga na povabilo države gostiteljice udeležujejo številni svetovni voditelji. Temeljni namen konference COP27 je spodbuditi pogodbenice, da potrdijo zaveze za zmanjševanje izpustov toplogrednih plinov in s tem omejevanje segrevanja ozračja na 1,5 stopinje Celzija, skladno s Pariškim sporazumom. Konferenca obravnava prilagajanje podnebnim spremembam in zaveze za dvig podnebnega financiranja, predvsem za najbolj ranljive države.Predsednik Pahor je danes sodeloval na okrogli mizi na temo prehranske varnosti. V svojem nastopu je opozoril na povezanost prehranske varnosti z varovanjem okolja in biotske raznolikosti.Predsednik Pahor bo popoldne nastopil na prvem delu »High-level segment of COP27«, kjer bo podal nacionalno izjavo.Foto: UPRS